A 24-year-old man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting being drunk in a public place.
Lewis Dwornik was arrested outside 1886 bar on Regent Street and spent a night in the cells.
He was said to be ‘play fighting’ with a female and was warned by officers about his behaviour.
He refused to heed their advice and was subsequently arrested.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘A young man drunk on the streets of Douglas, perhaps not an unusual occurrence.
‘Clearly Mr Dwornik should have moved on.
‘He spent a night in the cells as a result of this.’
Mr Wood said that his client had no previous convictions and asked magistrates to deal with the matter by way of a conditional discharge.
Magistrates chair Andrea Tabb said: ‘We are surprised by what we have heard.
‘On that basis we could have half the Isle of Man in here next Thursday.’
No order for prosecution costs was made.