A 23-year-old man was today sentenced to 22 months in jail for indecent assault on a woman.

Willen Alan Kelly, of Doves Croft, Douglas, was found to have penetrated his victim while she slept in bed.

He was also ordered to sign and remain on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.