A 26-year-old man has admitted money laundering, drug-dealing, and drug-driving
Adam Luke Johnson was caught with 181 grams of cannabis and 299 pregabalin tablets, as well as £5,465 in cash.
He will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the offences took place on December 8 last year.
Johnson was arrested for drug-driving at Glen Helen car park and a blood sample taken, which later showed a positive result for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
A search of his home, in Cronk y Voddy, Michael, found 181.9 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £3,638, and 299 tablets of the class C drug pregabalin, valued by police at £1,196.
In court, Johnson pleaded guilty to drug-driving, possessing criminal property, namely the cash, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and two counts of possessing pregabalin with intent to supply.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The court heard that Johnson has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers entered a basis of plea for his client in which Johnson said that 8.3 grams of the cannabis found was for personal use, which would bring down the overall amount relating to supply to 173.6 grams.
He also said that a small amount of the tablets were for personal use, saying that Johnson was addicted to pregabalin at the time.
Mr Rodgers submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the defendant to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to drive, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.
The case will be due for mention on August 11 but Johnson will not be required to attend court.