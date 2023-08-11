An offender been fined £900 after admitting to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Benjamin James Canning was at 1886 Bar and Grill when he was involved in an altercation with another customer.
The 28-year-old government employee was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the Regent Street night spot on January 29, at 11.05pm.
Staff said that Canning, who lives at Victoria Mews, Douglas, had been involved in an incident with another male.
He was alleged to have headbutted and punched him, but the man did not want to make a complaint.
Canning attended a voluntary police interview on May 17 and said that he was drunk on the night in question, and couldn’t recall it.
He then said he had been drinking at the Railway pub, the Bridge, and the Front Porch, before going to 1886.
He said that he thought that words had been exchanged with the man with whom he was accused of being in an altercation.
The court heard that Canning was sentenced to a 12-month probation order in June 2022, for common assault on a female, so the latest offence was committed while that was still in force.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said Canning had been honest with the police, in saying that he had no memory of the incident.
Mr Glover said it was not known why it had taken so long to charge his client, but that he had not been in any further trouble since January.
The advocate said that there was no evidence of any injury caused and that his client worked in the government.
Magistrates chair David Christian told Canning: ‘All too often we see these matters come before the court.
‘If there was a disagreement you should have simply walked away.’
Canning will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.