Offender punished for sending 98 abusive messages to his ex
A man who sent abusive messages to his ex-partner has been sentenced to community service and probation.
Wiktor Andrzej Budzinski was also given a five-year restraining order by magistrates.
The 25-year-old tried to break open the women’s door with a fire extinguisher while she wasn’t there.
In court, he admitted misuse of a telecommunications network, possessing cannabis, and property damage.
Magistrates ordered him to do 120 hours unpaid work and put him on probation for 12 months.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that Budzinski and the woman had ended their relationship on April 6.
She left her home to go to work and Budzinski said he would be back later to collect his belongings.
The woman then went out after work, but said that, at 5.17pm, she began receiving messages on an messenger service from Budzinski.
He sent her 98 messages in total, some of which Mr Robinson read out.
Messages included: ‘You think I’m dangerous, wait and see my family.’
‘I will cut that door.’
‘Answer your phone or your door will go through.’
‘I’m getting a saw and will cut your door in half.’
He came up behind them and grabbed the man, throwing him on the ground.
The woman went to the toilets to get away from Budzinski and had to put her foot against the door as he tried to follow her.
Staff escorted him out and the woman went to stay at a friend’s house.
On April 8, she returned home and found her door damaged with a fire extinguisher next to it.
Budzinski, who lives at Prince’s Avenue in Douglas, was arrested and a search found 0.3 grams of cannabis in his pocket.
During an interview, he said that he had been drunk and regretted his behaviour.
He admitted hitting the door twice with the fire extinguisher, saying he was wanting to get his belongings.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that the prosecution facts made it sound as though there had been a barrage of messages, but that some of them had been in response to the woman, so it was not one way communication.
However, Ms Cooil said that Budzinski was not trying to justify his behaviour.
The advocate said that the messages had evolved from her client’s unhealthy relationship with alcohol, which she said he had since taken steps to address.
Ms Cooil said that Budzinski had now found a loving and healthy relationship, was ashamed of what had happened and would not oppose a restraining order.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £300 prosecution costs which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week.