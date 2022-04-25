Offender refused to take a drug test

A 20-year-old offender has admitted refusing to take a drug test after police stopped him in his car.

Shae Alexander Christiansen will be sentenced on June 9 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped Christiansen while he was driving a Peugeot 306 on Hillberry Road in Onchan on April 3 at 11.50pm.

It was initially because of a broken headlight but when officers spoke to him, there was a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Christiansen, who lives at Ballabrooie Way, Douglas, said he had not been using cannabis, but his pupils were described as dilated.

Police informed him that they were going to carry out a ‘drug wipe’ test, which was recently introduced under the Road Traffic Amendment Bill.

However, Christiansen refused multiple times to take the test and said it was a ‘waste of time’.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was given further opportunities to engage with the police’s drug driving procedures, but declined.

The court heard that Christiansen is currently on police bail until May 25, awaiting the outcome of a blood test in relation to a second similar matter.

Mr Swain said that it would be sensible to adjourn the sentencing for this offence until the outcome of the test relating to the second allegation.

Defence advocate James Peterson agreed that it would be better if everything was dealt with at the same time, if there was to be a second charge.