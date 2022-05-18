Offender resisted arrest

A 58-year-old man has been fined £250 for resisting arrest and being found drunk in a public place.

Christopher McEvoy admitted both offences while two other charges, of assaulting a police officer and being found drunk in a public place, were withdrawn.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that McEvoy called 999 on February 7 making threats to self harm.

He was said to be intoxicated and was dealt with by mental health services but later that evening, police were called after a report of McEvoy climbing over a wall by Douglas harbour.

Officers arrived and persuaded him to come back over the wall.

He was said to be smelling of alcohol, unsteady on his feet, and had glazed eyes.

He told police he wanted to leave but said if they let him go he’d go back and ‘finish off’ what he started.

He was subsequently arrested.

On May 8, police went to McEvoy’s James Street, Douglas, address after he had made several 999 calls.

He was arrested but resisted by stiffening his arms and pulling away, so Pava spray and leg restraints were used to restrain him.

After being taken to police headquarters, McEvoy handed in a prepared statement admitting he had resisted arrest but denying that he had been physical.

He said: ‘I did not assault anybody.’

The court heard that McEvoy has several previous convictions related to alcohol.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘On February 7 police attended because Mr McEvoy got in touch and said he was not feeling at his best while in alcohol.

‘It is a bit of a theme. On May 8 there were calls by Mr McEvoy himself.

‘He has learned that if he contacts the emergency services joint control room he may be arrested as a result.

‘It’s a bit of a shame that’s the position he finds himself in. There’s going to be a reluctance going forward to call emergency services.

‘But if he can get a handle on his drinking these feelings will lessen.’

Mr Wood pointed out that his client had spent two nights in a police cell as result of the incident, and a week on remand after his arrest on May 8, the overall equivalent of an 18-day prison sentence.

A probation report said that McEvoy would benefit from support as he said that he had suffered issues with alcohol for around 40 years.

However, the report said that a probation order may be setting him up to fail as he was unlikely to engage with probation.

The report said that probation would try to get McEvoy to work with the drug and alcohol team.

Mr Wood said: ‘It is a difficult situation. Mr McEvoy would have to want to engage and make changes in his life. Without a doubt he would benefit from assistance, but that would not come without strings attached.

‘His view would be that he has served a sufficient time for a relatively minor offence.’

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told McEvoy: ‘I hope you take up the benefit of having contact with the drug and alcohol team.

‘I suspect if you don’t, you will find yourself back before the court, but it’s in your hands whether or not you do so.’

McEvoy was fined £250 for the resisting arrest offence with no separate penalty made for the drunk in a public place.