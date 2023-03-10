A man who previously caused trouble at a care home has been back in court after another incident there.
Richard Alan Kewley was given a two-year probation order on February 21 after being drunk and abusive at Reayrt ny Baie care home in Douglas.
Just days later, on February 26, 62-year-old Kewley was arrested there again, for the same offence of provoking behaviour.
Magistrates revoked his previous probation order and issued a new one, which will also run for two years.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that, despite Kewley’s sentencing on February 21, he had gone back to the home to visit the same female friend on February 26.
Staff heard him in the woman’s room, which is not permitted.
The care home manager asked Kewley to leave but he refused and was said to have become increasingly aggressive, and started swearing.
Staff tried to calm him down and told him visitors were only allowed in the communal area.
However, Kewley continued to swear and was said to be smelling of alcohol.
Police arrived and found him still in the woman’s room, so he was arrested.
As he was taken away, he again swore at staff and said: ‘Are you pleased now?’
Mr Connick said that the woman Kewley was visiting was of an advanced age and some vulnerability.
The court heard that Kewley has 27 previous convictions, with several related to alcohol.
A probation report said that the defendant had a long history of alcohol issues and had had many challenges in his life from a young age.
The report said that he had previously lived with the woman for more than 40 years as friends, before she had gone to the care home.
Kewley was said to have only had three probation appointments since the previous order started, but his probation officer said that he appeared to be opening up.
The report recommended that a probation order continue so that he could be provided with support and ongoing help with his alcohol issues.
Kewley opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and told magistrates: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m not going to harm anyone.’
Magistrates asked Kewley if he could assure them that he would not do it again, but Kewley replied: ‘I can’t. What happens happens.’
Magistrates agreed to make the new probation order with no order for prosecution costs.
Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft told Kewley: ‘We do have some sympathy for you. You were companions for a considerable time.
‘I’m sure if you contact the care home to arrange a visit, and you haven’t been drinking, they would arrange a visit.
‘Nobody is trying to stop you from visiting her, but it’s got to be done under the right circumstances.’