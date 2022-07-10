Offender sentenced for trying to import £29,000-worth of cannabis

A man who was involved in importing £29,000-worth of cannabis to the island in the post has been handed a suspended sentence.

Joshua Stanley Corrin was arrested after a package was intercepted and found to contain just under a kilo of the class B drug.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production (importation) of a class B drug to the island and was sentenced to 14 months in custody, suspended for two years.

He was also made the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order.

We previously reported that a postal worker initially attempted to deliver the parcel to an address at Cushag Road in Anagh Coar on August 9 last year.

However, the female occupant refused to accept it. An attempt was also made to deliver it to another woman who also refused to take it.

Police were then called to the sorting office after staff deemed the package suspicious.

When it was opened it was found to contain four further individually wrapped packages.

In total, those packages contained green vegetable matter weighing 997.8 grams, which was identified as cannabis bush, and valued by police at £29,934.

Corrin’s mobile phone was seized initially with regards to an unrelated matter.

However, downloads from his phone were linked to the cannabis package.

An audio description of how packages were being delivered to the island was also found on the phone.

Various conversations were found relating to drugs and money.

On February 14, Corrin, who lives at Westbourne Drive in Douglas, was arrested and answered ‘no comment’ to questions during a police interview.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Corrin had previous convictions for possession but none for importing drugs.

Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough handed in letters of reference for her client and said: ‘Mr Corrin got himself well and truly out of his depth with this.’

A probation report said that Corrin ‘is at that age where he needs additional input’.

Deemster Graeme Cook told Corrin: ‘Fortunately for you, you have comparatively few convictions. You clearly have been a cannabis user, but became more involved.

‘It seems you were using other people’s addresses to import cannabis to the island.’