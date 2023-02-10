A man has admitted possessing ecstasy after the drug was found at probation accommodation Tromode House, just days after his release from prison.
Liam Patrick Flanagan had been released early from an 11-and-half-year sentence imposed for heroin-related offences in 2017.
The 56-year-old initially denied possessing the ecstasy but on Thursday (February 9) changed his plea to guilty.
Magistrates sentenced him to 60 hours’ community service in the next 12 months.
The court heard that staff at Tromode House, where Flanagan is living, called the police on December 12 after seeing Flanagan with the class A drug.
A search found two Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) whole tablets and one crushed tablet.
They were valued by police at £30.
Flanagan was on licence at the time, having been released from his prison sentence early on parole.
He was jailed in 2017 for 11-and-a-half years after he received £56,000-worth of heroin in the post and admitted importing the drug as well as possessing it with intent to supply.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client had been released three or four days prior to being caught with the ecstasy.
She said that Flanagan had been ill during the vast majority of his time in prison and it had been a fight to get the treatment he needed in the last year or so.
‘What happened at Tromode House was a blip,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Flanagan had been released on parole. It was his first time being outside for a number of years and he has made a significant error of judgement.
‘He put at risk all of his good hard work. Probation has said there is no intent to recall him.
‘He is on weekly supervision and making progress.’
Ms Myerscough said that Flanagan had come a long way and that he had learnt his lesson.
She added: ‘We would ask that you give him a chance. He had a blip within days of coming out but there have been no issues with him since.’
Magistrates chair Belinda Pilling told Flanagan: ‘It is very disappointing to see you back in court so soon after being released from prison, and that you didn’t plead guilty.’
Flanagan told magistrates he would not be back in court, saying: ‘I swear on my next door neighbour’s dead dog, it was a blip.’
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week.