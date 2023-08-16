A 64-year-old man has been fined £50 for being found drunk at a children’s play park.
Edward Joseph Watkins admitted the offence, his eighth in just over a year, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a member of the public found Watkins lying asleep on the ground next to the play park at Westmoreland Road in Douglas on July 17, at 2.30pm.
Police officers arrived and reported that the defendant was smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
He was subsequently arrested.
The prosecutor said that there was no suggestion Watkins was a danger to anyone but that it was unpleasant.
The court heard that Watkins was given a 12-month licensing ban in February 2023.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade said that her client suffered from arthritis in his knees and back which affected his mobility.
‘He sat down next to the play park and fell asleep,’ said the advocate.
‘He accepts it was not appropriate.’
Watkins is already subject to a probation order and is paying fines until September 2025.
His probation officer reported that he had been keeping appointments and was also working with Motiv8.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Watkins, who lives at George’s Terrace, Douglas: ‘This is your eighth conviction in a little over a year, but only your third one this year.’
She ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits, at the conclusion of his other fines.