A 27-year-old man has admitted being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.
Richard Ewan Callow was arrested by police while parked at Keppel Gate on the Mountain Road.
He also admitted possessing cannabis and will be sentenced on May 4 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police were on patrol on December 30 when they came across Callow parked in his Renault Clio at a layby at Keppel Gate, with a female passenger.
He was in the driver’s seat with the engine off but the keys in the ignition.
Callow, who lives in Bride Road, Ramsey, told police he had pulled over to calm his dogs down.
Officers reported a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and described Callow as having slurred speech and glazed eyes.
He was asked if he had any drugs and gave police a grinder with traces of green vegetable matter in it, as well a Tupperware box containing 3.2 grams cannabis, valued by police at £64.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A blood sample was taken which later produced results of 21 for cocaine, which has a legal limit of 10, and 333 for benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine, which has a legal limit of 50.
There was also a result of 2.3 for cannabis, which has a legal limit of two.
In court, Callow pleaded guilty to three counts of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, as benzoylecgonine is charged separately from cocaine.
Mr Connick said that there had been no evidence of Callow driving.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that a ban would impact his employment as a digger driver.
Magistrates ordered that a probation report be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and to live at his home address.