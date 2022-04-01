Offender who brandished a knife during row is sentenced

A 50-year-old man has been handed a suspended sentence after brandishing a knife during a domestic row.

Christopher Quilliam was said to have threatened to kill his partner and punched her in the back of the head.

In court he admitted an offence of affray and was sentenced to four months’ custody, suspended for two years.

Magistrates also made him the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order and banned him from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months.

Defence advocate Paul Glover asked if his client could be spared the ban on entering licensed premises as he is due to get married but magistrates refused the request.

Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that Quilliam, who lives at Watterson Close in Douglas, was at home with his partner on February 22 at 10pm.

She called 999 and said that Quilliam had threatened to kill her and to harm himself.

During the call he could be heard in the background shouting and swearing.

The woman said that he had also punched her in the back of the head.

Police arrived and saw Quilliam through a window in the kitchen holding a kitchen knife above his head.

He shouted: ‘If they come in here I’ll kill myself.’

However, police entered and he was arrested without further incident.

During an interview at police headquarters Quilliam said he could not remember much due to being drunk, but that he remembered having the knife.

We previously reported that Quilliam was fined £500 on February 15 for resisting arrest after he struggled with police while holding a screwdriver.

Defence advocate Paul Glover asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report which had suggested a suspended sentence.

Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, which had been entered on his second court appearance.

The advocate pointed out that Quilliam had just two previous convictions at 50 years old.

‘There appears to have been something happened in Mr Quilliam’s life for there to have been two convictions in a short period of time,’ said Mr Glover.

‘It’s clear from the report that alcohol has played a significant role in his life of late.

‘He has completed an alcohol detox programme and looks a completely different person now.

‘He has shown he is committed to change. He spent five weeks in custody of course, and has had no access to alcohol.

‘But he ensures me he isn’t going to be drinking in future.

‘We would submit, maybe those five weeks in custody have done him the world of good.

‘Extending his stay in custody offers very little. The main thing is to address his alcohol issues.’

Mr Glover went on to say that Quilliam was working with the drug and alcohol team.

Magistrates chair Lisa Horton said: ‘This is a very serious offence committed shortly after one of resisting arrest, so we have very seriously considered a custodial sentence today.’