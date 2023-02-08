An offender has been put on probation for longer after admitting damaging a police van and being drunk and disorderly.
Ryan Anthony David Langton was already subject to a probation order, imposed in December 2021 for two years.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes revoked that order and replaced it with a new one which will run for two years, meaning 28-year-old Langton will now be on probation until February 2025.
Langton was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the police and given a six-month licensing ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to a disturbance at the rear of St Paul’s Square in Ramsey on January 20, just after 7pm. Langton was said to be arguing with a woman and grabbing at her.
When officers arrived, they found that it was his mother.
He then started abusing the police.
Langton, who lives at The Bretney, Jurby, was described as unsteady on his feet and clearly intoxicated.
Officers arrested him and put him into their van to take him to the hospital, as he was said to have a cut to his face and grazes.
Once they arrived at Accident and Emergency, before getting out of the van, Langton started putting his fingers down his throat, trying to make himself vomit.
He then spat at the van’s cage door on a number of occasions and headbutted the bar of his handcuffs until his head started bleeding.
Langton was eventually treated before being discharged and taken to police headquarters.
Mr Swain said that it had cost £200 to clean the van, due to bodily fluids being in it.
Langton was put on probation in December 2021 after he tried to burgle Spar shop in Ramsey while he was drunk, but couldn’t get in.
A probation report said that he had been engaging well with his probation officer and also with mental health services.
Langton told probation that, at the time of the latest offences, he was being bullied at work and had also reduced his medication, so that he could work longer hours.
He said that he had bought a bottle of cheap alcohol because he was distressed.
He claimed he had been trying to make himself sick, as at the time, he believed the police may have given himself something, but he said this was because he had been drinking and not taking his medication.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that Langton would welcome a licensing ban.
The High Bailiff also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per week.