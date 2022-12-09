A man has been sentenced to community service and probation for a string of offences.
Adam Simon Campbell admitted three counts of possessing cannabis as well as escaping lawful custody, disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.
Magistrates ordered him to do 80 hours unpaid work and put him on probation for 12 months.
They also banned the 21-year-old from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months, as well as disqualifying him from driving for six months.
We previously reported that, on August 6, Campbell was stopped by police while he was riding a Yamaha motorcycle.
Checks found that he held no valid driving licence or insurance.
A search also found him in possession of 1.5 grams of cannabis.
Police valued all the cannabis found at £72.
Campbell admitted having no driving licence or insurance, and two counts of cannabis possession.
He already had six points on his licence.
On October 6, police were called to a disturbance at an address at Cronk Elfin in Ramsey at 1.30am.
When they arrived, they arrested Cambpell and took hold of his wrist.
He pulled away and then ran off, with a police officer giving chase.
The officer managed to trip Campbell but then injured her thigh and Campbell ran off again.
He was later arrested at his home, where police found another small amount of cannabis in his bedroom.
Campbell admitted possessing cannabis and escaping lawful custody.
On December 6, police were called to the Royal George pub in Ramsey after a report of two men in an altercation outside.
When officers arrived, the men had gone but they viewed CCTV footage which showed Campbell and the other man involved in the incident.
Campbell admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
The court heard that Campbell has a previous conviction for possessing ecstasy with intent to supply in 2019.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that all the cannabis was for personal use and were small amounts.
Mr Glover said that no significant force had been used during the escape from custody offence and that it had been ‘doomed to failure’ from the start as the officers were aware of who he was.
The advocate referred to a probation report which said that Campbell was ‘very much at a crossroads in his life’.
‘He has a choice to make,’ said Mr Glover. ‘Is he going to continue doing stupid things or is he going to make something of his life?’
The advocate went on to say that if his client was sent to prison it would achieve very little as he would come out without any guidance or assistance.
Magistrates added another six points to Campbell’s licence which meant he was disqualified under the totting up process.
He was also ordered to pay £200 prosecution costs at a rate of £20 per week.