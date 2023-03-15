A 27-year-old man has admitted resisting arrest, theft, escaping lawful custody and two counts of being drunk and disorderly.
Daniel Luke Maguire has also previously admitted property damage and another count of theft.
He will be sentenced on April 25 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the latest offences which Maguire was pleading guilty to had started on February 17 when he left the Co-op in Woodbourne Road in Douglas without paying for three four-packs of Peroni lager.
Maguire, who lived in Glen Road, Laxey, was later arrested and taken to Noble’s Hospital due to being incoherent and thought to be under the influence of something.
However, once at the accident and emergency department, he became abusive to staff and police which resulted in him being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
On February 21, police received a 999 call from a civilian who said that a drunk man was running in the road and jumping in front of cars at Main Road in Onchan.
He was also said to be making rude hand gestures and swearing.
Police arrived and found Maguire trying to get on a bus.
He was described as irate with enlarged pupils, and was shouting at two males: ‘They’re trying to batter me.’
He was again arrested for being drunk and disorderly, but then flailed his arms around, shouting: ‘No, no, you’re not arresting me.’
He then slipped the grip of an officer and ran off, climbing over a garage roof as he escaped.
Police then received a report from a civilian of a male in their back garden and officers found Maguire at an address at First Avenue in Onchan.
During his arrest, he pulled away from police and attempted to throw punches as he was restrained on the ground.
We previously reported that Maguire admitted stealing alcohol from Spar shop in Buck’s Road in Douglas on February 7.
He also admitted damaging a window at HomeCo in Buck’s Road on January 19.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that there were a lot of aggravating features but that it was another classic case of a vulnerable person with mental health issues.
Mr Rodgers said that his client had been doing well since being bailed to probation accommodation at Tromode House.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that, although a probation report had been prepared, it had been done before the escaping custody offence, so an addendum report would be required before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at Tromode House, and not to leave the island without court consent.