Offender who filmed ex with camera concealed in her bedroom is sentenced

A man who filmed his ex-partner using a concealed camera in her bedroom has been handed a one-year restraining order.

Nedyalko Ivanov Marinov was also put on probation for nine months by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

The 41-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment with sentencing adjourned while a restraining order was drawn up in consultation with the victim.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said that, bearing in mind Marinov had spent a week on remand, the equivalent of a two-week sentence, any custodial sentence would have been short and would not allow sufficient time for interventions planned by probation.

As last week’s Manx Independent reported in coverage of a previous court appearance, Marinov was living in a camper van near Cronk y Berry Avenue where he had previously lived with the woman.

On May 21 he was given a Police Information Notice (PIN), which is a warning notice relating to harassment. Despite this, Marinov was said to have sent the woman 12 messages on June 15, with some mentioning sexual acts.

Marinov was also recording the woman via a baby monitor in her bedroom, concealed in some fairy lights. The woman found the monitor on May 17, the week after it had been turned on.

Video footage was found on Marinov’s phone which had been recorded from the baby monitor.

Marinov and the woman were said to have argued and he sent her more messages, demanding that the electricity be plugged back into his camper van.

He also raised her car using a jack and sent her a message saying the car would be brought down when the electricity was reconnected.

Marinov was said to be living in the camper van around 10 metres from the woman’s home.

When police spoke to him he claimed he had not fully understood the PIN and said he had only had contact with the woman over their child.

He admitted to officers that he had raised the car using the jack after an argument, and said that the baby monitor was turned on because he wanted to keep an eye on their child.

The court heard that Marinov received a suspended sentence in 2019 for common assault committed against the same woman.

A probation report said that Marinov had moved to the island in 2015 and was from Bulgaria.

The report said that he appeared to fail to understand the impact of his actions and possibly what a healthy relationship was.

He told probation that he and three friends had been staying at the property up until a few days before his arrest.

He said that he had then been asked for money, which he didn’t have, and he believed that was why his former partner called the police.

Marinov appeared in court with an interpreter.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander said that Marinov intended to move his camper van with the assistance of a recovery agent.

Ms Alexander asked the court to follow the sentencing recommendation of the probation report which suggested probation or community service.

The report said that Marinov would benefit from interventions regarding victim focussed work, which are available via probation.