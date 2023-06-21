A 27-year-old man has been fined £250 for possessing cannabis.
Paul Anthony Wild admitted having 2.6 grams of the drug and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police spoke to Wild at Prince’s Street in Douglas on November 28.
There was said to be a smell of cannabis present and he was subsequently searched.
Officers found a coffee container in his rucksack which contained the drug, which they valued at £52.
Wild, who lives in Prince’s Street, Douglas, attended a voluntary interview and told police that he had got the cannabis from a friend.
Mr Swain said that Wild had no previous convictions but did have two cautions relating to drugs, which is why the case was brought to court.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and co-operation with the police.
The advocate said that Wild worked as a kitchen porter assistant and had been a recreational user of the drug.
Magistrates ordered Wild to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.