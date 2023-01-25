A man who had a gun in his car has been given a conditional discharge for careless driving and failing to stop for police.
Peter Allen Glover, of Greenlands Avenue, Ramsey, admitted the offences, which happened on January 16, as well as having no valid driving licence.
The incident resulted in firearms officers being called out.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that she had taken into account that Glover was now taking steps to address any difficulties which had prompted the incident.
The conditional discharge will run for 12 months.