Martin John Lewis Cairney hit this victim in the groin after he was escorted out of the Loch promenade pub.
He will be sentenced on April 11 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to Granville Street in Douglas on November 19 at 12.40am, after a report that Cairney had assaulted a member of security staff from Jaks.
Staff told police that Cairney, who lives at Cronk y Berry View, had been escorted out after an incident inside the bar.
However, as he was being taken down steps at the Granville Street exit, he hit out with a closed fist, striking one of the security staff in the groin area.
This resulted in Cairney being restrained on the ground.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he answered ‘no comment’ during a police interview.
Ms Carroon said that there had been no lasting injury caused but asked the court to consider compensation when sentencing takes place.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Travers said that his client had said that the punch had not struck the doorman’s privates but had landed in the groin area.
The advocate said that references would also be obtained before sentencing and that Cairney had also obtained footage which may be included in the mitigation bundle.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Cairney live at his home address, contact probation, and not leave the island without court permission.