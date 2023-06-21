A man who told emergency services he was going to ‘cut people’s heads off’ with a chainsaw has been put on probation.
Jason Liam Christian previously admitted two counts of misuse of a public communications network.
Christian was already subject to a 12-month probation order, imposed in January for theft.
Magistrates revoked that order and replaced it with a new 18 month probation order.
We previously reported that emergency services received a 999 call from Christian, late in the evening, on April 26.
He told the operator: ‘I’ve got a chainsaw. I’m going to cut people’s heads off.’
The operator asked him why, and he replied: ‘Cos I want to. I’m going to smash heads in.’
Christian then said he had drunk two bottles of vodka and that he did not mean his threats.
However, on April 29, another 999 call was received from him.
He was described as not making any sense but then started talking about someone who was not breathing.
The operator quizzed him further, asking if the patient was breathing, and Christian said: ‘No, he’s dead.’
He then said ‘nah, I’m only joking’ before the call ended.
Christian then called back and was told not to call unless there was a real emergency, but he replied using swear words.
He was subsequently arrested at his home, at Bircham Avenue Close in Ramsey, and said: ‘I can’t believe I’ve been arrested for calling the police.’
During a police interview, Christian told officers he had been drinking since April 24 and hadn’t stopped until he was arrested.
He claimed he could not remember making any of the calls but accepted it would have been him.
Christian was initially granted bail until his sentencing date but then remanded in custody by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes after he said he wasn’t going to turn up.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘After spending some time in the cells Mr Christian is perhaps better than he was on the last occasion.’
Mr Wood said that Christian’s behaviour that led to his remand was ‘pure muppetry’.
‘A defendant taking that approach with the court clearly isn’t firing on all cylinders,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood said that his client was alcohol-dependent and had recent health issues due to that.
‘The obvious solution is to have the assistance you need to stop your drinking,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Christian tells me he does wish to find sobriety. Perhaps these four weeks on remand have been good for him.
‘There’s not going to be a quick fix. Mr Christian is going to have to put in the work. There’s no magic bullet.’
Mr Wood said that his client hoped to start work shortly.
The advocate said that he was delighted to hear that probation could now offer forensic psychology, which he said would have been helpful in many previous cases.
Mr Wood went on to say that his client had spent the equivalent of a two-month sentence while on remand.
‘When he’s sober, he’s a delight to talk to, he’s a very pleasant man,’ said the advocate.
‘It’s a sad case. I hope he can change.’
The court heard that Christian is paying fines until 2027.
Chair of the magistrates Michael Murley told the defendant: ‘You’re beginning to recognise you’ve got a serious drinking issue.
‘Maybe this is the wake-up call you need.’
Christian is already subject to a licensing ban until September 2023.