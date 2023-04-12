A man who smashed glass in a door after a row with his flatmate has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.
Aaron Hine admitted damaging property and was also ordered to pay £250 to Arragon Properties in compensation.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police were called to a property at Murray’s Road in Douglas, where Hine lives, on April 5.
A witness inside the property said that they had seen a male outside, then a pain of glass in the door shattered.
Hine’s flatmate said that he had argued with him outside, then gone in and locked the door.
When officers arrived, Hine, who is 20, had a bandage on his hand, with blood seeping from it.
He was arrested and during a police interview said he had argued with his flatmate, then wanted to get inside to get his things.
He admitted that he had shoulder barged the door, then used his fist to smash the glass.
Hine opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He told High Bailiff Jayne Hughes that he had initially been arguing with his flatmate on Facebook, and handed her a print-out of messages.
Hine said he had become frustrated.
The High Bailiff said that she was sentencing on the basis that it was an impulsive act and also ordered Hine to pay £100 prosecution costs.
He will pay the costs and compensation at a rate of £10 per week.