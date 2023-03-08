A man who spat in the face of a doorman outside 1886 bar has been handed a suspended sentence.
Graeme John Banfield admitted common assault and was also ordered to pay the victim £500 compensation.
The 47-year-old was also banned from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being sold alcohol for three months, and made the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order.
We previously reported that police were called to outside the Regent Street night spot on December 23 at 12.05am.
Banfield, who lives at Conister Road in Douglas, was being restrained on the ground by security staff.
They told officers that he had been asked to leave the premises after an incident inside 1886, but had been physically removed after he resisted.
One of the bouncers said that Banfield had spat during the scuffle, with some of the spittle going into his eye.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters Banfield said: ‘I did spit in his face.’
However, during an interview he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain asked for compensation to be considered, describing the offence as a ‘nasty, disgusting act’.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea for his client in which Banfield said he had banged his head on the ground as he was being restrained, and felt concussed.
He said that he had spat out deliberately, but had not been aiming at anyone in particular.
Mr Kermode said: ‘It was a reckless act. There was a struggle on the ground, in Regent Street, and Mr Banfield did spit out, but there was no premeditation, and no other violence used.’
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, which he said had been entered after he had viewed CCTV footage, and negotiations with the prosecution which had resulted in a second charge being withdrawn.
Mr Kermode went on to say that Banfield had one conviction in the last 17 years, for harassment in 2020, and asked the court to consider the article eight human rights of his child, who lives with him.
A heartfelt letter was written to the court by Banfield’s child, which said: ‘I can’t have him going to prison. He is an amazing Dad and I need him.’
Banfield said that he had been ‘put off alcohol and drinking for life’.
Mr Kermode said that his client did charity work and had raised £400 for the RNLI and organised a fun day which raised £1,800 for Syrian refugees.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced Banfield to 14 weeks custody, suspended for two years.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £100 per month.