Offender who was found asleep next to the road at 4.30pm is banned from pubs

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 29-year-old Anagh Coar man who was found asleep at the side of a road has been fined £250 for being drunk and incapable.

Nathan Alexander Orme admitted the offence and was also handed a six-month pub ban by magistrates.

A second charge, of assaulting a police officer, which Orme had denied, was dismissed.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that, on May 14 at 4.30pm, police were called to Heather Crescent in Douglas after a report of a man asleep next to the road.

When officers arrived they found Orme, who lives at Anagh Coar Road, lying down unresponsive.

He was said to be smelling of alcohol, incoherent, and was unable to stand unaided when police roused him.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Ms Hunt said that Orme had a significant history of drink-related offending.

Defence advocate Paul Glover said: ‘There is no suggestion of any violence or threatening behaviour.

‘We would ask the court to deal with this by way of a financial penalty.’

Mr Glover said that this client was currently paying a fine, which was being deducted from benefits at a rate of £10 per week.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits, starting after the conclusion of his previous fine.