Offender who was restrained using Pava spray is sentenced
Subscribe newsletter
A 38-year-old man who was restrained by police using Pava spray has been fined £600 for resisting arrest.
James Marcus Doherty was involved in a domestic incident in the early hours which resulted in police receiving a 999 call.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to the offence but on Thursday changed his plea to guilty.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to an address at Robert Stephen Close in Douglas on May 14 at 4.28am after receiving the 999 call.
When officers arrived they reported hearing shouting and swearing coming from inside a property.
They entered and found Doherty who was described as agitated and his partner was distressed.
Doherty, who lives on Marathon Drive, Douglas, was acting aggressively and swore at police, instructing them to leave.
He was subsequently arrested to prevent a breach of the peace but as he was being handcuffed, he continued his aggression, flailing his arms and legs and pushing an officer.
This resulted in Pava spray being used to restrain him.
Mr Swain said that Doherty had quite a lengthy record and asked magistrates to consider a licensing ban.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had been initially arrested for an allegation of provoking behaviour, but no action was taken over this.
‘That is quite telling, as that’s why he was upset about being arrested,’ said the advocate.
`We are not dealing with an assault on police. Mr Doherty had had a drink but he felt he hadn’t done anything wrong and that police had jumped to the wrong conclusion.’
Mr Kermode asked for credit to be given for the change of plea as five police officers would have been required to give evidence at a trial.
He continued: ‘Mr Doherty does have quite a lengthy record but his rate of offending has fallen off over the last three years. He has no convictions for two years.’
Magistrates ordered Doherty to also pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £20 per week.
No licensing ban was made.