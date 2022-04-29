Offender’s car was unroadworthy and not insured

A 23-year-old offender has been fined £1,080 for having an uninsured vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Aaron Paul Field pleaded guilty to both offences and also had his licence endorsed with seven penalty points.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Field’s black Volkswagen Golf was parked on Anagh Coar Road, where he lives, on January 2.

Vehicle checks revealed that it was uninsured and police deemed it to be in poor condition so it was taken to the test centre.

Numerous defects were found by a vehicle examiner and it was judged to be unroadworthy.

Field was interviewed on a voluntary basis and said he had recently carried out a lot of work on the Golf.

He said that he had initially insured it, via his mother’s family policy after buying it in October, but they had then cancelled the insurance on it as there had been an issue over the car’s registration.

Defence advocate Joseph Burrows said that, although the car had been kept parked on the road, his client had not driven it after the insurance was cancelled.

Magistrates fined Field £650 for the insurance offence and £430 for having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.