Ivan Muzik, aged 53, has entered a ‘no plea’ response to a joint charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Joanne Marie Callister, aged 49, pleaded not guilty to the same allegation.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on November 18 and involve 988.5 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £19,770.
Mr Muzik’s advocate, Sara-Jayne Dodge, told the High Bailiff that discussions were ongoing with the prosecution in relation to her client, regarding a basis of plea.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and the duo, who live in Marathon Drive in Douglas, will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on April 4.
Bail continues for both.