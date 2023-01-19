An organised crime group will appear in court for sentencing on April 28.
Kyle Molyneux (via videolink), Thomas McBurnie, Kirsty Quilliam and Matthew Woods appeared in the Court of General Gaol Delivery today.
Each of them spoke only to confirm their name.
All of them were involved in the production (importation) of class A drugs.
Kyle Brian Molyneux, aged 26, in the care of the prison, pleaded guilty of two counts of being concerned with importing cocaine to the island and one count of being concerned with importing heroin to the island.
He has also admitted conspiracy to remove £34,650 in cash from the island and attempting to import heroin to the island.
Kirsty Louise Quilliam, aged 39, of Hillside Terrace, Douglas, pleaded guilty to being concerned in importing cocaine to the island as well as importing cannabis to the island, and supplying cocaine.
Thomas James McBurnie, aged 24, of Koinney Avenue, Douglas, pleaded guilty to being concerned with importing cocaine to the island and possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
Matthew James Woods, of Alder Road, Pulrose, pleaded guilty to being involved in importing cocaine to the island and possessing cocaine.
Ms Quilliam, Mr McBurnie and Mr Woods were granted conditional bail until their sentencing while Mr Molyneux was returned to the care of the prison.