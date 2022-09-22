Pair admit being involved in the trafficking of more than quarter of million pounds worth of drugs to island
Two men have admitted being involved in drug trafficking after police seized over a quarter of a million pounds worth of cannabis.
Onchan man Christopher Joseph Parker picked up the drugs in a van.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply as well as possessing criminal property, namely £33,165 in cash.
Bilal Moghal, who is 63 and from Manchester, had brought the drugs to the island claiming he was here to make a delivery to a takeaway restaurant.
He pleaded guilty to production of drugs to the island and supplying drugs.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood submitted that the case was too serious for summary court, bearing in mind that it involved more than 13 kilos of cannabis, valued by police at £267,000.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the two men will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 11.
Parker, who lives at Fairfield Avenue, went to Corkill’s garage in Onchan on September 3 at 9.25am, driving a Volkwagen Transporter.
He parked on the forecourt and Moghal, who lives at Jennison Close, arrived in a Volkswagen Crafter.
The two men were seen transferring packages into Parker’s vehicle.
After driving away, Parker was arrested and told police: ‘Someone asked me to pick something up.’
Cannabis weighing 13.3 kilos was recovered from the van, in vacuum sealed packages.
Moghal was stopped on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas and when asked why he was in the island, claimed that he was delivering takeaway items.
However, when asked for the name of the takeaway company he was unable to name it and said that they had refused his delivery.
A search of Parker’s home found a further amount of cannabis weighing 398.1 grams, valued by police at £7,962.
Cash was also found in the garden in a tub behind a hedge, which totalled £33,165, as well as more cannabis weighing 687.6 grams.
During a police interview Parker answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Parker was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode while Moghal was represented by Kate Alexander.
Mr Kermode said that a basis of plea had been submitted to the prosecution on behalf of his client.
Ms Alexander said that a basis of plea was being prepared for her client also.
Both advocates asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
No bail applications were made and the two men are remanded in custody.