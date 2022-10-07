Subscribe newsletter
Two people from Liverpool have appeared in court charged with money laundering and drug-trafficking offences.
Michael Andrew Fitzsimmons, aged 38, and Lindsay Marie Jago, aged 42, were arrested at a house in Port Erin which was being rented as an AirBnB property.
The duo have been jointly charged with possession of cannabis and ketamine with intent to supply and one count of possessing criminal property.
They are yet to enter pleas to the allegations.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that £2,045 was found at the Erin Way address on October 3, along with 89.1 grams of cannabis and 62 grams of ketamine.
Police valued the cannabis at £1,782 and the ketamine at £2,480.
Mr Fitzsimmons, who lives at Huskisson Street, was represented in court by duty advocate Michael Mudge who said that his client intended to instruct Stephen Wood.
He made no application for bail and is remanded in custody at the Isle of Man prison.
Sara-Jayne Dodge represented Ms Jago, who lives at Caryl Street, and made a bail application, saying that a place at probation accommodation Tromode House was available.
Both advocates asked for an adjournment until October 27.
Magistrates granted bail for Ms Jago with conditions that she reside at Tromode House, not leave the island, report to a police station once a week, and not contact her co-defendant.