A 41-year-old man has been fined £600 after admitting threatening behaviour at the hospital.
He has also been banned from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being sold alcohol for six months.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Moland, who lives in Tynwald Street in Douglas, was being treated for a facial injury at Accident and Emergency on January 14.
He was said to have become aggressive, shouting and swearing, demanding Valium.
He was asked to calm down but continued to be aggressive, saying: ‘Have you seen my face?’ and using the ‘F’ and ‘C’ words constantly.
One elderly patient had to be moved as she was scared.
Moland then told the staff: ‘You put that ******* needle in my hand, who do you think you are?’
Police were eventually called and Moland was still shouting and swearing when they arrived.
Officers warned him about his behaviour but he continued and was subsequently arrested.
Moland then tried to bite a cannula out of his hand and kicked out, which resulted in him being put in leg restraints.
He continued to rage and swear, calling people ‘maggots’ and ‘retards’.
A consultant at the hospital managed to calm him down but said that his behaviour was due to intoxication rather than his injury.
drinking
Moland was later interviewed by police and said he had been drinking in Onchan all day, watching football, then got a bus into Douglas.
He said that he thought he had fallen over walking home but claimed he couldn’t remember his behaviour in the hospital.
Moland said: ‘I’m really sorry for whatever it was that happened.’
In November, Moland was fined £600 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises after he picked up a stool after being refused a drink at Sam Webb’s.
He was also given a six-week licensing ban for that offence.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘I can only echo what Mr Moland said, that he’s really sorry for what happened.
‘It was unpleasant, but there doesn’t appear to have been any violence offered towards staff or police.
‘He had just completed an alcohol ban. This would appear to have been a period where he abstained, then drank and got himself into this situation.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Moland: ‘People waiting to be treated and the people treating them in hospital do not expect to listen to abuse put out by you.’
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month, at the conclusion of his previous fine.