A 64-year-old pensioner who called her neighbour a ‘Nazi prostitute’ has been fined £200 for provoking behaviour.
Selina Corris said there had been a history of bad feeling between the pair and claimed that the neighbour had earlier raised two fingers to her in a rude gesture.
After pleading guilty to the offence, Corris, who had an appropriate adult with her in the dock, was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125 by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on June 7 at 8am, Corris was seen outside the complainant’s flat, at Woodbourne Road in Douglas, where they both live.
She was said to be shouting ‘Nazi prostitute’, ‘collaborator’, and ‘Nazi’.
Corris was then said to have reached towards a security camera.
She was later arrested and initially answered ‘no comment’ during a police interview.
However, she then handed in a prepared statement admitting she had been outside the woman’s flat and had been verbally abusive, but denied attempting to move the camera.
Mr Swain said that there had been a history of disputes between the two women.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said: ‘There appears to have been quite a bit of antagonism and a degree of ill-feeling, with allegations and counter allegations.
‘Ms Corris feels she was provoked that day and said her neighbour gave her a V sign.
‘She admits she called her the names in question and attempted to rattle the blinds.’
Mr Taylor went on to say that Corris wanted to apologise to the court and thank the police for the way they treated her, saying that they were very kind.
The advocate added that his client was a pensioner who had some mental health issues, which may have explained her behaviour.
Magistrates ordered Corris to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.