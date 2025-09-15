Sixty-seven-year-old Brian Yewdall appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on September 9, admitting the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that a taxi picked up Yewdall in Victoria Street in Douglas on August 23, at 12.10am.
Yewdall then started asking him if he was here illegally, and said: ‘What is wrong with your country?’
He demanded that the driver stop, but refused to pay, saying: ‘I’m not paying a c*** like you.’
The driver then took the vehicle to police headquarters, with Yewdall still in it.
Officers spoke to the pensioner, but he refused to get out, saying: ‘Is he over here legally? I hope he isn’t illegal.
‘What’s wrong with the Manx people, why are we losing to them?’
Yewdall continued to refuse to leave the car, saying: ‘F*** off.’
He was eventually arrested and when interviewed, admitted his behaviour had crossed a line.
He said he’d got into an argument with a ‘foreigner’.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor, who asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
‘He admitted he had quite a lot to drink, his recollection of what happened is quite sketchy,’ said the advocate.
‘He is deeply ashamed and wants to apologise to the taxi driver.’
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Yewdall: ‘You’ve not exactly covered yourself in glory with your behaviour.
‘All in all it was really disgraceful behaviour from you.’
Yewdall will pay the fine, plus prosecution costs of £125, at a rate of £50 per month.