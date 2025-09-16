One of the highlights of the Manx music calendar, the ‘Really Big Manx Sing’, is set to return for its fifth year later this month.
Organised by Isle of Man Choral Society Events, this much-loved choral workshop invites singers from across the Isle of Man to come together for a full day of music-making, culminating in a public evening performance.
Leading the workshop this year is Janet McDowell, recently announced as the Choral Society’s new conductor for 2025.
Janet, who grew up in the island, studied at Atlantic College in Oxford and now lives in London, where she has sung with numerous choirs and led school ensembles to national success.
She recently returned to the island to conduct the Manx Youth Choir reunion and brings ‘both passion and experience’ to this year’s event.
Singers will rehearse excerpts from ‘Brahms' Requiem’ and John Rutter’s ‘The Sprig of Thyme’. Participants who own a copy of Brahms' Requiem are encouraged to bring it with them, while Sprig of Thyme scores can be borrowed on the day for £3.
The Really Big Manx Sing will take place on Saturday, September 27 at Trinity Methodist Church in Douglas, with registration opening at 9.30am.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Choral Society commented: ‘The workshop runs throughout the day and breaks for lunch and tea (with the all-important biscuits).
‘The cost is £15 for the full day. At 7pm, the day concludes with a performance open to the public — a chance to share the joy of choral singing with family and friends. The dress code for performers is smart casual.
‘Previous Manx Sing workshops have featured works by Handel, Mozart, Jenkins, and Fauré. Whether you're a seasoned chorister or new to group singing, this is a wonderful opportunity to connect, learn, and sing in harmony.
‘Bring your voice - and a friend - for a day to remember!’