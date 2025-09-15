Today’s Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool have both been cancelled due to an adverse weather forecast.
The journey from Douglas to Liverpool was scheduled to leave at 3pm, but has now been cancelled due to heavy winds.
This means that the 7:15pm return journey from Liverpool to Douglas will also not go ahead.
Despite the current strong winds, the 5pm Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham is still set to depart as usual based on the weather forecast.
This means that the 1:45am overnight return from Heysham is also due to depart as usual.