A 26-year-old chef has admitted going to the same shop four times to steal alcohol.
Michael William Kaighin admitted all the offences and will be sentenced on May 4 after a probation report has been completed.
He then went into the same shop twice on the following day and stole vodka.
The total value of goods taken was £71.46.
After being arrested, Kaighin, of Battery Road, Peel, admitted he had alcohol issues.
Defence advocate John Wright asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that he had made full and frank admissions at the police station.
Mr Wright said that Kaighin had been working as a chef until December but was now unemployed and not claiming benefits.
The advocate said that Kaighin said he had an appointment with Motiv8 last week but had not kept it, and would benefit from assistance from probation.
Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions not to enter licensed premises, or buy or be sold alcohol, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.