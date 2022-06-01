Plasterer ends up with a court conviction after racially abusing a barman

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A customer who racially abused a barman in Ramsey has been sentenced to 120 hours community service.

Lee John Frearson was refused a drink at the Commercial pub in Ramsey because he couldn’t pay for it, but responded by using racist terms to abuse the barman.

The 40-year-old plasterer admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and was also ordered to pay his victim £150 compensation.

The court heard that the barman frequently receives racist abuse, which prompted High Bailiff Jayne Hughes to say: ‘I find it very disappointing to hear he receives regular abuse. I thought people on the Isle of Man were better.

‘Racist abuse is appalling in any circumstances but it’s particularly appalling in a public house against a man going about his job.’

We previously reported that Frearson, who lives at Manor Drive in Douglas, was at the Commercial pub on West Quay in Ramsey on March 6 at 7pm.

He asked the barman to bring him a drink, which he did.

However, when the barman asked for the money, Frearson began fumbling in his pockets and was unable to pay the £3.

He was told he could not be served if he couldn’t pay, which prompted him to swear and direct a racist term at the barman, which the court was told but we have chosen not to repeat.

The barman was upset and turned away. He described Frearson as ‘five out of 10’ when asked how drunk he appeared.

A witness also said that they had heard Frearson use a second racist term during the incident.

He subsequently left the pub but was later arrested.

During a police interview he gave ‘no comment’ responses to all questions.

Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client worked full-time as a plasterer and had not been in court since 2017.

The advocate said: ‘Mr Frearson tells me, in the last eight to 10 years he has worked hard to significantly reduce the amount of alcohol he consumes when out.

‘He doesn’t believe he has an issue. He doesn’t drink during the week.’

Mr Taylor said that Frearson had also rated himself as five or six out of 10 when asked how drunk he was.

He continued: ‘He tells me he is able to recall what happened and feels deeply ashamed of his behaviour.

‘He stated that, a few days after, he went to the Commercial and offered an apology to the landlady that he wished to be passed on to the victim.

‘He was told that the gentleman concerned had to endure this quite often and that has stuck with Mr Frearson and made him think about this.

‘The gentleman is doing his job and has to endure racist language on a regular basis.

‘He assures me he has learnt his lesson and is deeply ashamed, as is his family.

‘The words were said in a moment of anger but he knows it is not acceptable.’

Mr Taylor said that his client was already serving a pub ban under the Northern Pub Watch Scheme.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said that there are plans to introduce specific legislation relating to racial abuse related offences in the island and asked that probation services look into the possibility of providing courses relating to such behaviour.