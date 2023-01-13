A 38-year-old plasterer has been jailed for three months for assaulting a woman.
Carl Joseph Bridson was found guilty after a trial in summary court of common assault on a female after he had denied the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain made an application for a restraining order but magistrates decided against imposing one.
The offence was committed on June 17 last year.
Defence advocate Ailish Hannan said that it had not been a sustained attack and that injuries appeared minor.
Ms Hannan said that it was common assault as opposed to any actual bodily harm.
The advocate said that Bridson, who lives at Derby Road, Douglas, was a plasterer who had offers of future employment and that, although he had numerous previous convictions, his offending had slowed in recent years.
Ms Hannan said that if he was sent to custody, there would be a risk of him losing his accommodation.
Magistrates made no order for prosecution costs in view of the immediate custodial sentence.