A drunk man who locked himself in the toilet at Costa Coffee has been fined £265.
Ralph John Walker appeared in court on Tuesday, January 21, pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly.
The 54-year-old was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to the Strand Street shop on January 20, at 5pm.
Staff reported that a man was in the toilets, had locked the door, and was refusing to open it.
Police engaged with Walker through the door, and recognised his voice.
They told him that they would force it open if he didn’t come out, and he would be liable for the costs.
Walker then emerged, smelling of alcohol.
He became verbally abusive and tried to walk off, pulling away from police.
He started shouting threats of violence and calling officers abusive names.
Walker, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, was put on probation last May, but has now committed four offences since then, including two already this year.
A probation report said that a cognitive assessment was needed from Manx Care, but that the defendant had a tendency to ‘go off radar’ and not attend appointments.
The report said that an alcohol ban was unlikely to be effective as Walker would have other people purchase it for him.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that it was a relatively low level matter and asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Mr Glover asked the court to consider a further probation order or a financial penalty.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Walker: ‘Probation can only assist you if you engage with it.
‘People are trying to help you.
‘This is your second appearance this year. You need to engage and let these people help you, otherwise you’re just going to be in a cycle of turning up to court.’
Walker will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits, at the end of his previous fines.