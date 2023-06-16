A teenager has been fined £150 for being drunk and incapable.
After he pleaded guilty to the offence magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were called to the Victoria Street taxi rank on March 18, at 3.35am, after a report of an extremely intoxicated male.
When officers arrived they found two people holding 18-year-old Lowey up.
He was described as appearing to be asleep standing up.
When police engaged with him, they reported that the teenager was slurring his words and had glazed eyes.
Taxi drivers refused to take him home due to his condition and police called an ambulance, such were their concerns for him.
Lowey then started swearing and refused to give police his details, then tried to leave but was unable to stand.
Paramedics arrived but Lowey refused to engage with them.
He was eventually taken to accident and emergency, then later arrested, and said: ‘Hold on, hold on. I’m going to court for sleeping on the side of the road?’
The court heard that Lowey, who lives at Tynwald Close, Peel, had a caution last year for a drunk and disorderly incident.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said: ‘Mr Lowey has only recently turned 18. He has gone out and consumed more alcohol than he was able to.’
Ms Dodge said that the teenager was in between jobs but had an upcoming interview so hoped to be in work soon.
A probation report described Lowey as a nice young man with a great deal of potential.
The report recommended a financial penalty as the most appropriate sentence.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week.