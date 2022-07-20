Police found 0.8 grams of cannabis in offender’s bedroom drawer
A 47-year-old drug user has been fined £150 for possessing 0.8 grams of cannabis.
Mark Roberts admitted having the drug, which police valued at £24, at his home.
The court heard that he has a long history of similar convictions.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that a search warrant was executed at Roberts’ home at Close ny Mooragh, Ramsey, on November 24 last year.
The cannabis was found in a bedroom drawer and Roberts admitted he was a regular user, but said he was engaging with the drug and alcohol team.
In April, Roberts was fined £250 for possessing heroin and cannabis, offences which were committed in January.
He was also said to have 12 hours of a community service order left to complete in relation to another previous conviction.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he had attended a voluntary police interview.
Mr Reynolds said that Roberts used cannabis for pain relief as he had suffered back injuries in the past.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that the latest offence before the court pre-dated the offence Roberts was sentenced for in April for, but no explanation had been given by the police as to why it had taken so long to come before the court.
He will pay the fine at a rate of £20 per week deducted from benefits, starting at the end of his previous fine.
No order for prosecution costs was made.