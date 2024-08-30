James Michael Reubens admitted being drunk and disorderly and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to the car park at the Douglas promenade hotel on August 18, at 2.40am, due to a report of two men fighting.
When officers arrived, they found Reubens being restrained on the ground by security staff.
He was described as unsteady on his feet and having glazed eyes.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, during an interview he made no reply to all questions.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions, but did receive a caution after a drink-related incident four months ago.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he was ashamed of his behaviour.
The advocate said that Reubens said that the incident had been two people ‘messing around’ and scuffling, and that there had been no intent to fight, but they had ended up rolling around in the car park.
The defendant said that he had been staying in and staying away from alcohol since the incident.
Mr Taylor said that the previous drink-related allegation must have been low-level as only a caution was issued.
Magistrates ordered Reubens, who lives at St Mark’s Road, Ballasalla, to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.