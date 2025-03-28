A St John’s woman has appeared in court admitting cannabis possession after the drug was found at her home.
Fifty-two-year-old Sheena Oates, of Patrick Corner, was arrested after police found 89 grams of the class B drug, which they valued at £1,788.
Joseph Peter Leece, who is 28 and lives at the same address, is also charged with possessing cannabis but is yet to enter a plea.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police went to the address in initially in relation to a matter which was not pursued.
However, Oates was said to have told officers there was cannabis in the cupboards.
When they opened a kitchen cupboard, they found a note saying ‘You’re not hungry, you’re stoned, eat some fruit,’ along with two jars of cannabis, and some cannabis butter.
The total amount of cannabis found was said to be 89.4 grams.
When interviewed, Oates said that she used the drug to combat pain, and that it was all for personal use.
Mr Leece answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
The court heard that Oates has four previous convictions, involving nine offences, while Mr Leece has no previous convictions.
Prosecutor Mr Connick asked for the case to be adjourned for two weeks, saying that Mr Leece had been jointly charged but it seemed that Oates was taking responsibility for the drug.
The prosecutor said that he would speak to the police about the charges.
Oates was represented in court by advocate James Peterson, while Mr Leece was represented by Kaitlyn Shimmin.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned the case until April 8.
Oates will be sentenced once it is known whether Mr Leece’s charge is to be pursued.
Both parties have been bailed in the sum of £500 with a condition to reside at their home address.