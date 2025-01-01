Police seizing £125,000 worth of cocaine from a car boot at the Sea Terminal has led to a man from Manchester appearing in court.
Soung-Chan Cho appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on New Year’s Eve, via video link from the Isle of Man Prison, and admitted trying to smuggle the class A drug into the island.
The 27-year-old, who lives at Parkwood Road in Wythenshawe, entered guilty pleas to being concerned in the importation of cocaine and possessing it with intent to supply.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Cho was arrested after arriving at the Sea Terminal on December 20.
The drug was found in four packages in the boot of his vehicle.
Ms Kinrade said that 765.1 grams of cocaine was found in the two packages which had so far been tested by police.
She said that the other two packages had not been weighed yet, but are estimated to contain another 500 grams of the drug.
The court heard that the total value of the four packages was approximately £125,000.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the higher court for sentencing.
Cho was represented in court by duty advocate Helen Lobb, who agreed that the case should be committed.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the defendant to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He will make his first appearance there on January 10, via video link from the prison.
No bail application was made and Cho is remanded in custody.