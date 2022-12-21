A drug dealer has been sentenced to community service and probation.
Craig Alan McClurey admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered the 31-year-old to do 120 hours unpaid work and put him on probation for two years.
However, a search of his property found 13.5 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £270.
During a police interview, McClurey admitted that the cannabis was his, to sell.
Mr Kane said that, had McClurey not called the police, he wouldn’t have been charged with the offence.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client used cannabis for medicinal purposes and had got into debt.
‘He was selling to fund his own habit,’ said the advocate.
Mr Rodgers said that McClurey has mental health issues and probation could assist him in liaising with relevant agencies.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
A probation report assessed him as a medium risk of reoffending and a low risk of harm to others.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told McClurey: ‘You co-operated every step of the way after the discovery of the drugs.
‘It was a premeditated decision to supply drugs. It is a vicious circle you need to get out of.’
McClurey was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.