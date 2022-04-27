Prisoner who was scared by a mouse is sentenced

A prison inmate has been fined £600 for vandalising his cell while claiming he was trying to find a mouse.

Mark Phillip David Galbraith ripped furniture from walls but said he had a rodent phobia.

The 35-year-old was also ordered to pay £155 compensation for the damage he caused.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £250 due to having entered a ‘no plea’ response to the charge on a previous court appearance.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Galbraith was in cell A19 on October 18 last year. He was in isolation after a number of incidents.

While in the cell, he was said to have caused extensive damage to it, ripping furniture from walls.

Damage was initially valued at £445 but Galbraith entered a basis of plea accepting that he had only damaged a glass observation panel worth £25, a desk end panel valued at £80, and some veneer attached to a desk, worth £50.

Mr Kane said that the basis of plea was acceptable.

During a previous court appearance Galbraith represented himself and entered a ‘no plea’ response to the charge, but on Tuesday he changed his plea to guilty.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander asked the court to consider a financial penalty and allow her client to pay it after his release from prison.

‘Mr Galbraith has a fear of rodents. He had seen a mouse in his cell and was anxious to locate it,’ said the advocate.

‘He has got a bit carried away as a result of his phobia and that is how the damage has been caused.

‘Prior to going to custody he had his own business and it is his intention to pick that up after his release.

‘It’s not lost on him that the way to avoid the prison wildlife is not to be sent to custody at all.’

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Galbraith: ‘You have a poor record of offending but no criminal damage offences since 2008.’