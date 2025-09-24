A 23-year-old has been sentenced to community service and probation after an unprovoked attack in Peel.
Dylan Paul Briggs was also ordered to pay his victim £1,829 compensation after the assault caused two chipped teeth.
He's also been banned from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being supplied with alcohol for a year.
We previously reported that the victim was with his wife, daughter, and another girl, near the forecourt of the Spar garage in Atholl Street on June 7.
The street lights were off so he was using a torch.
Briggs was with a group, and walked over to the victim, and punched him once in the face.
One of his group came over and apologised, but Briggs then tried to come back, only to be pushed away by his friends.
The victim said he had done nothing to provoke the attack, and he was examined by paramedics, who found that he had chipped teeth, along with bruising.
Briggs, who lives at Hope Terrace in St John’s, was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
He handed in a prepared statement, in which he claimed that the victim was taking photos of him and had walked towards him aggressively, as if he was looking for a fight.
However, during a previous court appearance, he pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which magistrates had said that they intended to do.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told the defendant: ‘Assaulting someone who is just walking home with their family is just not acceptable.’
Briggs was sentenced to 100 hours’ community service and 12 months probation.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.