They say the smell, which has been going on for years but has apparently got worse during the dry spell this summer, has been unbearable at times.
The smells are affecting homes on estates on the outskirts of Peel - Reayrt ny Keylley and Reayrt Ny Cronk/Slieau Whallian View.
Manx Utilities are meeting with developer Dandara this week to agree an action plan to tackle the issue.
A resident on Reayrt ny Cronk said: ‘The smell from the sewers has been awful so much so that I can't even open windows because I feel physically sick in my own house.’
A homeowner on Reayrt ny Keylley said: ‘We purchased our property in 2021 and since then have regularly had unpleasant drain/sewer smell in our home with no obvious cause such as blocked drains.’
A neighbour on Reayrt ny Keylley said: ‘The smell is at times unbearable. how this is deemed acceptable is beyond me.’
A Clover Avenue resident said: ‘Over the last few months this has been a problem, mainly first thing in the morning, and late at night, where the smell permeates into our property due to open windows. Something needs to be done about it.’
Manx Utilities argues that large parts of the sewerage infrastructure is private, and is Dandara’s responsibility.
But MU chairman John Wannenburgh confirmed in a written answer to a Tynwald question from constituency MHK Kate Lord-Brennan, that the wastewater pumping station on Campion Crescent in Reayrt ny Keylley - where the very worst of the odour and issues are - is now owned and maintained by the authority.
The wastewater pumping station and a temporary treatment works serving 282 properties on Reayrt Ny Cronk/Slieau Whallian View are still currently owned and maintained by Dandara, however.
Ms Lord-Brennan said: ‘In my book, MU have a clear responsibility, they need to act responsibly and so do Dandara for anything they still own.
‘Both need to put right and fix this basic infrastructure for the public. These estates were completed years ago, so why large areas are “unadopted” and therefore classed as “private” still beggars belief.’
Mr Wannenburgh said there had been 26 complaints about odours since 2010.
The MU chairman said: ‘In the event of residents raising complaints regarding private infrastructure, in most instances the complainant would be directed to the developer as the party responsible for the infrastructure.
‘If the complaint was deemed to be causing immediate environmental or public harm then Manx Utilities would take appropriate action e.g. a blocked sewer.’
A spokesperson for MU said: ‘We know some residents are experiencing ongoing odour issues in Reayrt ny Keylley. We believe the source of the odour to be infrastructure that is privately owned.
‘We’re meeting with the developer to agree an action plan to resolve. We’re committed to supporting residents and working with all parties to find a solution.’
A spokesperson for Dandara said the company was looking into the issue.