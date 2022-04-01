Pub ban for offender who committed assault, damaged property and resisted arrest

Isle of Man Police Headquarters off Glencrutchery Road in Douglas ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A man who smeared his excrement in a police cell and claimed his name was ‘Johnny Strange’ has been handed a suspended sentence.

Jole Richard Moore had initially been arrested after he punched a man at the end of a heavy drinking session on a boat.

He pleaded guilty to common assault, property damage and resisting arrest, and was sentenced by magistrates to 12 months’ custody, suspended for two years.

The 30-year-old was also made the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order and banned from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months.

In addition to this, he was also ordered to pay £400 compensation to the man he punched.

We previously reported that, on February 17 at 3.52am last year, police were called to Douglas Yacht Club after an allegation of an assault.

Moore was said to have assaulted a man there after they had been drinking together on a boat.

The victim suffered cuts to his face, head and nose.

He told police that Moore had pushed him several times during an unprovoked attack.

He fell to the ground and got up, but Moore had then knocked him down again, kicked him and started stomping on him with force.

When interviewed Moore, who lives at Woodbourne Road in Douglas, gave ‘no comment’ responses.

He initially pleaded not guilty to common assault with a trial set to take place, but the day before the trial, changed his plea to guilty.

On July 18 last year, police were called to Palatine Road in Douglas at 2.10pm.

A woman there was said to be distressed and in her garden as she said Moore had turned up and had refused to leave, despite her not knowing him.

Moore was found nearby and was said to have appeared scruffy and intoxicated with a strange demeanour.

He was said to be rambling and when police asked him for his name, at first he refused to give it.

He then said he was called ‘Johnny Strange’.

While being arrested, Moore started kicking out his legs and rolling around.

Police called for assistance and he was eventually handcuffed and put in leg restraints.

At police headquarters, in a police cell he started filling up a paper cup with toilet water then pouring it out onto the floor.

He then began rubbing his own faeces on the cell door, grabbing his genitals and swearing at police.

When interviewed later he claimed he could not remember the excrement incident.

Defence advocate David Reynolds said: ‘In relation to both matters alcohol has played a big part. That is not a mitigating factor but it is an explanation.

‘Mr Moore has been out at a skate park and later went back to his father’s boat where he was living. They drank until the early hours then all left the boat.

‘The reason behind what happened next is unknown due to his intoxication. He has no recollection as to what happened that evening.

‘As to the other matter, again it was behaviour that happened under the influence of alcohol.

‘He had been drinking for hours on his father’s boat. He was going home to his mother’s address but ended up sitting in one of the neighbours’ gardens.’

Mr Reynolds referred to a probation report which stated that Moore had said: ‘I know I need to not drink alcohol.’

The advocate said that his client had now moved in with his father and had stopped drinking.

Magistrates also ordered Moore to pay £500 prosecution costs due to the assault case almost having reached trial.