A teenage R-plate driver who crashed into a field on the Mountain Road has been fined £400 for careless driving.
Luke Nathan, of Ballaterson Road, Peel, admitted the offence and also had his R-plate period extended by three months by magistrates.
His driving licence was also endorsed with four penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to near Windy Corner on the Mountain Road on September 22 last year after a report of an accident.
A witness said that they had seen Nathan driving a Citroen C1 and they thought he was exceeding the 50mph limit for a R-plate driver.
At Keppel Gate, Nathan hit an embankment and his car went across the carriageway and ended up in a field.
Police, ambulance and fire crew attended but fortunately the 18-year-old was not injured.
When interviewed, he told police that he had lost control of the car but put it down to the road being wet.
Defence advocate David Clegg asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he had only held his licence for a couple of months at the time of the accident.
Mr Clegg said that the teenager worked for a security firm and had an assessment for the armed forces next month.
‘He has lost control through inexperience,’ said the advocate.
Mr Clegg said that the Citroen C1 was small and belonged to Nathan’s mother but was going to be given to the teenager.
The advocate continued: ‘This was his first time in an accident. He said he doesn’t drive on the Mountain Road now wherever possible as it’s frightened him that much.
‘The accident has left quite a mark on him.
‘He wants to apologise and is grateful to emergency services for their assistance on that day.’
Magistrates also ordered Nathan to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £30 per week.